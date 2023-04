Taylor Swift made yet another generous donation to a Florida food bank on Thursday (April 13) ahead of bringing The Eras Tour to Tampa. Related Kelly Clarkson Washes Herself ‘Clean’ for Kellyoke With a Taylor Swift Fan Favorite 04/13/2023 In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feeding Tampa Bay…



#taylorswift #florida #erastour #tampa #antihero #hero #yall #janecastor #arizona #lasvegas