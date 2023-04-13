Report: Dan Snyder agrees to $6B sale of NFL's Commanders

ViewA group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The...
