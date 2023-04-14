Cash App founder was stabbed to death after argument about the suspect's sister, court documents show

Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed by an IT consultant near downtown San Francisco after the two men got into an argument over the suspect's sister, according to court documents obtained by NBC News on Friday. The suspect — 38-year-old Nima Momeni of Emeryville, a suburb of San Francisco…



#boblee #nimamomeni #loveyouselfishpricks #bayarea #momeni #siliconvalley #elonmusk #linkedin #expanditinc #ucberkeley