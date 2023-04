Despite being the youngest team in the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are battle-tested. Following a massive win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, they’re just one win away from making the playoffs. The one team standing in the way is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will host the…



#nba #oklahomacitythunder #neworleans #thunder #oklahomacity #minnesota #timberwolves #okc #wolves #nazreid