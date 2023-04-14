China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war

ViewChina won't sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said Friday, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia.
China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a...
