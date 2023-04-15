Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt

Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; no one hurt

Newsy

Published

ViewJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said. Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

Although...

Full Article