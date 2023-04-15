Milwaukee Bucks 2023 NBA Playoffs Preview: Can They Stop Jimmy Butler?

The Milwaukee Bucks finally know who their first-round playoff opponent will be when they tip-off on Saturday: The Miami Heat. The Heat lost on their home floor to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday before orchestrating a late rally on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls to secure the eighth and…



#milwaukeebucks #miamiheat #atlantahawks #chicagobulls #easternconference #miami #milwaukee #swot #opportunitiesbucks #threatsmiami