‘We Are Very High Right Now’: SNL Cold Open Skips Politics for ‘Freaks, Crazies, and Weirdos’ of Central Park

Saturday Night Live kicked off the 18th episode of the season with… This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured actress Ana de Armas as guest host and musical act Karol G. The cold open bypassed Donald Trump at the NRA convention, abortion laws, Joe Biden‘s lick advice, and other big…



#saturdaynightlive #anadearmas #karolg #donaldtrump #nra #joebidens #newyorks #centralpark #kenanthompson #bowenyang