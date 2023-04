Representative Emilia Sykes is calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the Akron Police Department after a grand jury declined to charge the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker in Ohio last year. Sykes, the U.S. congresswoman who represents a district that includes…



#emiliasykes #departmentofjustice #jaylandwalker #ohio #sykes #akron #daveyost #walker #yost