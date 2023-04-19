Katy Perry Gets Booed on ‘American Idol’ for ‘First Time in 6 Seasons’ Over Her Feedback

Just because Katy Perry‘s on the American Idol judging panel doesn’t mean everyone’s going to agree with her. In fact, on Monday’s (April 17) episode, the competition show’s live audience in Hawaii went as far as to boo the pop star after she gave some harsh criticism to fan-favorite Nutsa…



#katyperrys #americanidol #hawaii #nutsabuzaladze #buzaladze #gracepotter #parisoohlala #firework #lukebryan #hoo