Tyre Nichols’ Family Files Wrongful Death Suit Accusing Memphis Police Of ‘Modern-Day Lynch Mob’

Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols—a 29-year-old who was beaten to death by police in January—filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Memphis, its police department and the officers involved in his death, alleging Nichols died “at the hands of a modern-day lynch mob,” as…



#tyrenichols #memphis #usdistrictcourt #westerndistrict #tennessee #cerelyndavis #atlanta #fourthamendment #cityofmemphis #chiefdavis