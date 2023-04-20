Oakland A's agree to buy land in Las Vegas and hope to build stadium for 2027 season

Oakland A's agree to buy land in Las Vegas and hope to build stadium for 2027 season

Upworthy

Published

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site…

#oakland #oaklandathletics #lasvegas #bayarea #davekaval #lasvegasstrip #nevada #clarkcounty #oaklandcoliseum #kansascity

Full Article