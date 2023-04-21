Whole Foods plans to lay off several hundred corporate employees: Read the memo here
Amazon 's Whole Foods is letting go some corporate employees as part of a planned reorganization of select teams, and as its parent company closely examines costs. Whole Foods plans to reorganize certain global and regional support teams over the next two months, the company's executive team wrote…
