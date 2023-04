MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million to 2020 election fraud data debunker

Michael James Lindell, also known as the My Pillow Guy, speaks before a rally for former U.S. President Donald Trump at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. An arbitration panel ordered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to pay $5 million within 30 days to a Nevada software developer…



#michaeljameslindell #donaldtrump #farm #selma #northcarolina #mypillow #mikelindell #nevada #robertzeidman #lindell