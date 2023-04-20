My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to follow through with $5 million payment to expert who debunked his false election data

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered to shell out $5 million to an expert who debunked his data related to the 2020 election, according to a decision by the arbitration panel obtained by CNN. Lindell, a purveyor of election conspiracies, vowed to award the multimillion-dollar sum to any…



