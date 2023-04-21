John Fetterman sparks avalanche of jokes, support and anger with 4/20 post

Democratic Senator John Fetterman has been met with praise, jokes and condemnation after he posted a tweet referencing 4/20—a day celebrated by many marijuana smokers. The senator, who represents Pennsylvania, shared a photo of himself with a flag showing a cannabis leaf and the slogan "It's 420…



#johnfetterman #pennsylvania #twitter #fetterman #democrat #donaldtrumpjr #donaldtrump #trumpjr #noahwilliamalter #carminesabia