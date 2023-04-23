Biden Confirms Evacuation of U.S. Embassy Staff From Sudan as Conflict Rages On

President Joe Biden announced that U.S. special forces evacuated American personnel from the U.S. embassy in Sudan while the country is grappling with internal fighting. “Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum in…



#sudan #usgovernment #khartoum #embassy #usembassy #sudanese #rapidsecurityforces #rsf #abdelfattahburhan #mohammedhamdandagalo