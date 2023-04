Ginnie Newhart, the wife of famed comedian Bob Newhart who came up with the innovative idea for how to conclude his Vermont-based sitcom by combining with it with his earlier Chicago-based show, has died. She was 82. She died Sunday at their home in Century City after a long illness, publicist…



