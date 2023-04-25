Ron Faber, Theater, TV and Film Actor Who Appeared in ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 90

Ron Faber, a theater, television and film actor who appeared in “The Exorcist,” died on March 26 of lung cancer. He was 90. Faber’s career as an actor landed him roles in films including “The Exorcist,” “Tree of Guernica” and “The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover,” in addition to appearances on TV…



