ABC's "Shark Tank" co-star Barbara Corcoran recently shared that she was almost fired from the program before she even joined the show's first season. In a recent episode of Barstool's "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Corcoran said that a Shark Tank producer's secretary initially reached out to her…



#abc #sharktank #barbaracorcoran #barstool #corcoran #hollywood #diaryofa #benzingainspire