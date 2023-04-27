What is de-dollarization? Here's everything you need to know about rival countries' efforts to dethrone the greenback

None The US dollar has dominated global trade and been the leading reserve currency for nearly 80 years. • None But rival countries – including China and Russia – are trying to change that. • None Here's everything you need to know about the anti-dollar movement, and whether the buck is at risk.…



#brazil #worldwarii #swift #vladimirputin #ukraine #wean #middleeast #xijinping #saudiarabia #zoltanpozsar