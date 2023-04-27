Carolyn Bryant Donham, Emmett Till's accuser, dead at 88

ViewThe White woman who said Emmett Till whistled at her has died, Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office Deputy Chief Investigator Megan Clement told Scripps News. The death report states Carolyn Bryant Donham died Tuesday, while living in hospice care in Westlake, Louisiana. The 88-year-old reportedly had cancer.
