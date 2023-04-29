How Davis Guggenheim Turned ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Into An Autobiopic

Apple TV+’s documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie sets itself apart from the deluge of celeb documentaries. Yes, it’s a documentary about the actor’s life and his battle with Parkinson’s disease. Some may even approach it thinking they’ve seen a doc like this before. But when you pull away…



#apple #michaeljfoxmovie #familyties #future #davisguggenheim #michaelharte #secretofmysuccess #bigcity #guggenheim #harte