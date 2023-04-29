LeBron James Enjoys The Last Laugh On Memphis Grizzlies After Dispatching Them

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Ja Moran of the Memphis Grizzlies They doubted him. They trash-talked him. They flagrantly fouled him. But it was Los Angeles Laker LeBron James who had the final word after his underdog team took down the hotshot Memphis Grizzlies in…



#lebronjames #losangeleslakers #jamoran #memphisgrizzlies #game6 #memphis #bear #twitter #jayzs #goldenstatewarriors