White House Rejects Kremlin Statement US "Undoubtedly" Behind Drone Attack On Kremlin The Kremlin issued a formal accusation against the United States for helping Ukraine conduct yesterday's 'assassination attempt' on President Vladimir Putin via drone strike. "Attempts to disown this, both in…



#kremlin #ukraine #vladimirputin #dmitrypeskov #viaepa #moscowkremlin #peskov #kiev #maxblumenthal #johnkirby