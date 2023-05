Jonathan Groff will join the cast of 'Doctor Who' Doctor Who has added Jonathan Groff to its growing cast list. The Frozen and Glee actor will join BBC and Disney+’s iconic sci-fi drama in a “mysterious guest” as filming continues in Wales. The BBC declined to offer further detail, but did say…



