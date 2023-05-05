As war continues, displaced Ukrainian families work to find housing

As war continues, displaced Ukrainian families work to find housing

Newsy

Published

ViewAfter more than a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, families displaced by the war are still struggling with many challenges. One challenge is finding a more permanent place to live.

"I decided to just move to [the] airport and move far from the sides, like Ukraine and Russia, I wanted to be not there," said...

Full Article