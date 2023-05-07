‘It’s just me... and eight million listeners’: Vernon Kay gets ready for radio’s top job

Vernon Kay is trying to explain what it will be like to present the most popular radio show in Europe. We are in studio 6A, on the sixth floor of the BBC’s Wogan House in central London. Outside the room is a Yamaha DC7 piano donated by Elton John in 2010, and recently tinkled by Benny from Abba…



#vernonkay #woganhouse #yamaha #eltonjohn #fleetwoodmacs #christinemcvie #radio2s #studio6a #kenbruce #bauer