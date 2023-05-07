Texas shooter kills eight at mall outside of Dallas in one of the year’s deadliest mass shootings
Published
A gunman killed eight people and wounded at least seven others after opening fire at an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday afternoon, before police shot and killed him. A spokeswoman for a local hospital system said the victims being treated ranged from 5 to 61 years old. Officials have…
#dallas #allen #republicans #tedcruz #johncornyn #gregabbott #jeffleach #texashouse #elpaso #odessa