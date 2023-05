Brynn Anderson/AP Janice Dean is considering putting an end to her coverage of horse races after seven horses were put down over the weekend at Churchill Downs. The Fox News senior meteorologist — a noted horse racing fan who has covered the Kentucky Derby for the network in recent years —…



#brynnandersonap #janicedean #churchilldowns #kentuckyderby #msnbc #katiephang #katies #saffie #josephjr #kentucky