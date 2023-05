Over the past week, members of the royal family in Britain have participated in events marking the coronation celebrations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. With the world's media descending on London to cover the event—the first coronation for 70 years, and the first coronation of a king for…



#charlesiii #queencamilla #houseofwindsor #katemiddleton #jennypackham #commonwealth #buckinghampalace #princewilliam #mall #selfportrait