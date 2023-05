Robert De Niro revealed he is a father again at age 79 at the premiere of his new movie, which happens to be called “About My Father.” When an ET Canada reporter asked about the actor’s six children on Monday, he replied, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” De Niro did not offer any more details…



