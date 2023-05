Robert De Niro just subtly dropped that he’s welcomed another child and is now the father of seven. “I just had a baby,” the 79-year-old told Entertainment Tonight Canada in an interview without revealing any additional information. A representative for De Niro confirmed to TODAY.com on May 9 that…



#robertdeniro #deniro #drena #raphael #diahnneabbott #julian #toukiesmith #helen #gracehightower #aboutmyfather