The highway outside Prince's Paisley Park is getting honored

The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park recording studios. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign the bill that dedicates the roadway formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5…



#minnesota #paisleypark #timwalz #minnesotahighway #minneapolis #edenprairie #minnesotans #rockrollhalloffame #littleredcorvette #minnesotasenate