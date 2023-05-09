Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

ViewMinors seeking gender-affirming care in the state of Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday.
The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which...
ViewMinors seeking gender-affirming care in the state of Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents under a measure Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law Tuesday.