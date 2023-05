A Louisiana man is facing felony assault charges after police said Tuesday that he shot a 14-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek on his property. David Doyle, 58, was charged with aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm, the…



#daviddoyle #starks #doyle #kaylingillis #ralphyarl #kansascity