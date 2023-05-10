Breaking Baz: West End Hitmaker Sam Mendes Is Right On Cue With Richard Burton, John Gielgud & Elizabeth Taylor In London’s Hottest New Play; Take That Pray…

Sir Sam Mendes, Mark Gatiss, Johnny Flynn, Tuppence Middleton and Janie Dee attend the afterparty for 'The Motive and the Cue' at The National Theatre; 'Greatest Days' poster Sam Mendes has a mammoth hit on his hands with The Motive and the Cue, which has been playing to packed houses on the…



#sammendes #markgatiss #johnnyflynn #tuppencemiddleton #janiedee #motiveandcue #nationaltheatre #nationaltheatres #lyttelton #breakingbaz