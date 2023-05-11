ViewAs U.S. immigration policy is set to change Thursday to perhaps even harsher measures, the federal government used the Pandemic Era Public Health Order Title 42 to expel thousands of asylum seekers who crossed between ports of entry back across to Mexico. The pandemic health emergency ends at midnight...Full Article
Migrants from Haiti wait near the border, hoping to enter legally
