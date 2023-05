has closed a deal to star opposite Jessica Biel and Xochitl Gomez in the sci-fi thriller Ursa Major, from Kin filmmakers Jonathan and Josh Baker. The film written by Patrick Somerville, Colleen O’Brien and Katie French, which is heading into production this fall, is set on an earth-like planet,…



#jessicabiel #xochitlgomez #ursamajor #kin #joshbaker #patricksomerville #colleenobrien #katiefrench #mescudi #somerville