Eurovision 2023: After Semi-Final 2 Results, Song Contest Grand Final Lineup Is Complete

Lithuania's Monika Linkytė performs "Stay" during the Eurovision Song Contest Semi Final 2 on May 11, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The second of two Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals took place on Thursday in Liverpool, northern England. 10 countries qualified for the Grand Final to take place on…



#lithuania #monikalinkytė #liverpool #grandfinal #ukraine #spain #juliasanina #brits #hannahwaddingham #aleshadixon