The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is in a few days, and the Indiana Pacers are hoping for the luck of the draw for the third year in a row. They had the 13th overall pick in 2021 and sixth overall pick in 2022. Last year, the team had the fifth-best lottery odds after a hellish 25-57 campaign, but the…



#nbadraftlottery #indianapacers #pacers #sacramentokings #bennedictmathurin #indiana #rickcarlsile #nba #wizards #mathurin