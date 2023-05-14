Maryland man recently released from jail allegedly steals 5-ton military vehicle and leads police on a highway chase

A Maryland man just released from jail allegedly stole a 5-ton military vehicle and led police on a highway chase on Friday, according to a news release from the Harford County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:35 p.m., deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a home in the town of Bel Air for…



#maryland #belair #michaeldstevensii #abingdon #interstate95 #baltimorecity #conklingstreet