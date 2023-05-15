Intense heat wave grips Pacific Northwest: Over 11 million under heat advisories
Published
Nearly 11 million people in the Pacific Northwest were under heat advisories — as forecasters warned cities including Seattle and Portland could see more temperature records from the intense heat wave set Monday. The big picture: The early season heat wave that began Friday has seen temperature…
#pacificnorthwest #seattle #portland #oregon #alberta #britishcolumbia #yosemitenationalpark #sierranevada #mercedriver #westcoast