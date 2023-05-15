UK Promises More Arms For Ukraine As Zelenskyy Meets Sunak On European Tour
Published
The Ukrainian president is seeking more aid as his country prepares a long-anticipated spring offensive to retake territory seized by Russia.Full Article
France has promised Ukraine dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles after President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine's President..