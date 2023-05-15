The Boston Celtics Are Favored To Win The NBA Championship, Followed By The Denver Nuggets

Fresh off Jayson Tatum’s historic 51-point performance in Game 7 on Sunday, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Championship, per bookmaker.eu Tatum’s historic output eclipsed Steph Curry’s 50-point performance in a Game 7 two weeks ago and propelled the Celtics to a rout of the…



#jaysontatums #game7 #bostonceltics #nbachampionship #stephcurrys #philadelphia76ers #boston #denvernuggets #miamiheat #celticsandlakers