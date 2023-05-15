Footage of Belarus President Lukashenko emerge after days of absences that sparked health rumors

For nearly a week, the whereabouts of Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko have been a mystery. The 68-year-old was seen at a May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square, looking pale and bloated, and he skipped a celebratory breakfast in the Kremlin to fly home. Later that day,…



#belarus #alexanderlukashenko #moscow #redsquare #kremlin #minsk #nazigermany #worldwarii #statenewsagency #belta