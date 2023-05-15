At least 6 dead, possibly more, in New Zealand hostel fire

ViewNew Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed to the press that at least six people were confirmed dead after a fire burned through a four story youth hostel in the country's capital city of Wellington overnight on Tuesday.
The New Zealand Herald reported that up to 10 people were believed to be dead, with up to...
