An unshaven Elon Musk was clubbing in Mexico hours before meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, and joked that he 'had to sleep in the car'
Published
Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on May 15, 2023. MICHEL EULER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Elon Musk pulled up to his meeting with Emmanuel Macron unshaven after a night of clubbing. He was seen partying in Mexico hours…
#tesla #elonmusk #emmanuelmacron #elysee #mexico #cabosanlucas #telegraph #maitais #versailles