Shell-shocked animals at Kyiv Zoo are being given anti-depressants as Russia ramps up its missile attacks

A military man watches a bison in Kyiv Zoo in the capital of Ukraine on February 19. 2023. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images A Russian rocket struck Kyiv Zoo in a massive overnight airstrike, The Guardian reported. No animals were killed, but have been getting increasingly stressed, the…



#kyivzoo #ukraine #russian #guardian #moscow #kirilltrantin #russians #bakhmut #veterinarians #trentin