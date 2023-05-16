Johnny Depp Fans Swarm Cannes With Screams and Shrines on Opening Night: ‘Viva Johnny’

Outside the Palais des Festivals, on the world’s most famous red carpet, it’s hard to imagine that Johnny Depp remains a controversial figure. The actor was embraced with a movie star’s welcome as he returned to Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry.” The period…



